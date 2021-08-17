Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Passage Bio by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 12.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Passage Bio by 310.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PASG shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

