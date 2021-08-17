240,170 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 240,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.93% of VPC Impact Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,170,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIH stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

