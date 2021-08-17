Opus Capital Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

