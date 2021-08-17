RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $167.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $189.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

