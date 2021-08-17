Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on August 31st

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

TSE:OLY opened at C$47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$36.00 and a 1 year high of C$54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.81. The company has a market cap of C$114.04 million and a P/E ratio of 15.64.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

