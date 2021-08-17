541 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,740 shares of company stock valued at $16,087,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $416.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $420.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.11.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

