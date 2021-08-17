Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.88.

