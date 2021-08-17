GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.