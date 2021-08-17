GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,519 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after buying an additional 68,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

