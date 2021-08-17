Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 400 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,417,000 after purchasing an additional 477,362 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,599 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $251,804,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Farfetch by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

FTCH stock opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.58.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

