Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 720.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Revolve Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 257,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,973,057.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,490,531 shares of company stock valued at $93,018,507. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RVLV stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.