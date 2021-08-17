BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. Stephens reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.63.

BOKF opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.91. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

