Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%.

ACTG opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $275.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.51. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Acacia Research news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $36,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acacia Research stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Acacia Research worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

