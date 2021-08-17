Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Porch Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRCH opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

