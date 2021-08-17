Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CRKN opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

CRKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

