Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.260-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.48 million.Alteryx also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.73.

AYX opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,542 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

