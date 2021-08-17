Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GAMB opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $8.89.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

