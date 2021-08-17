Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.050-$1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $382 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $394.87 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.280 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of AVID opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.90.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

