Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,740 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 1.53% of Profire Energy worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111,344 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFIE shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 million, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.35. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.11.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. Analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

