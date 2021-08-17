NerveNetwork (NVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.03 Million

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $10.03 million and $74,095.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006127 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

