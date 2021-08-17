Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post $4.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.16 and the highest is $4.66. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $4.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $12.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $12.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $14.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $380.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $391.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

