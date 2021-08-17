Tribe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.49 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $167.63 million and $5.49 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tribe has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00062746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00016743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.68 or 0.00934598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00049898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00171560 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRIBEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.