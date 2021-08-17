Orbs (ORBS) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Orbs has a total market cap of $229.18 million and approximately $38.33 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00062746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00016743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.68 or 0.00934598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00049898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00171560 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORBSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.