eCash Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $44.53 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00055590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00134398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00157992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,528.69 or 1.00040397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.26 or 0.00918649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.20 or 0.06973134 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,814,367,173,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.