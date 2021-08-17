Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the highest is $2.68. Generac posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $14.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.24.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 110.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Generac by 78.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Generac by 1,002.7% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $410.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $410.14. Generac has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $457.00.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

