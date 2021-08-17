Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 573 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $368.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

