Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 573 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $368.98 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.