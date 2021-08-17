Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

ITW opened at $235.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.43. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

