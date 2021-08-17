Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

Shares of COP opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

