2,720 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 438.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.65.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $13,892,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

