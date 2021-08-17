4,008 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.33.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.