4,556 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41.

