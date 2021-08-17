4,556 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.