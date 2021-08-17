AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ASTS stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09.

ASTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

