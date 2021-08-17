Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56. Vaccinex has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

