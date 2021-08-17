Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 325 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $59.25.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

