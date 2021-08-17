Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $57.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

