Prometeus Market Cap Reaches $299.80 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $299.80 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $18.23 or 0.00038988 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.75 or 0.00932185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00174729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

