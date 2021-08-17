BOOM Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $72,178.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.75 or 0.00932185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00174729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00049827 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,662,138 coins and its circulating supply is 778,631,405 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.