Lua Swap (LUA) Price Down 6.8% This Week

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.75 or 0.00932185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00174729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

