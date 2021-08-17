Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 1,094 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $55,808,451 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW opened at $307.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

