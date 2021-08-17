Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

