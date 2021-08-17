Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,817,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $251.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $251.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

