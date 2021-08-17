Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) vs. Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Financial Analysis

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Match Group and Cannabis Sativa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $165.65, suggesting a potential upside of 22.97%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and Cannabis Sativa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 15.59 $128.56 million $2.00 67.36 Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cannabis Sativa.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Cannabis Sativa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 22.06% -59.21% 17.67% Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Match Group beats Cannabis Sativa on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. The firm’s brands include Prestocorp, GK Manufacturing, iBudtender, Wild Earth Naturals, Ecuadorian Sativa and CTA, Patented Cannabis Lozenge, hi Brands International, White Rabbit Brand, and Virgin Mary Jane Brand. Cannabis Sativa was founded on November 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Mesquite, NV.

