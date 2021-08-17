Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Short Interest Down 61.0% in July

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product, Bertilimumab, is a human monoclonal antibody that binds eotaxin-1, a chemokine that attracts eosinophils to the site of inflammation.

