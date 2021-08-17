Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Short Interest Update

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HSBI stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.99. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

