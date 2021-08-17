Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Short Interest Update

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HSBI stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.99. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $25.99.
About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation
