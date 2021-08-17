Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Short Interest Down 54.1% in July

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the July 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 215.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IENVF opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

About Infraestructura Energética Nova

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through three segments: Gas, Storage, and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

