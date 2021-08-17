HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.0% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $17,906,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,334,973 shares of company stock worth $219,296,927. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

