Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of C stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

