Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 591 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after buying an additional 455,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Atlassian stock opened at $334.02 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $162.20 and a 1-year high of $349.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

