Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $263.15 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $134.67 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.05.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

